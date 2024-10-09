The festival season may boost consumption, but for how long?

This lack of harmony is also reflected in the piling inventory in the automobile sector. Data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations earlier this week showed automobile dealers held 790,000 units worth roughly ₹79,000 crore in stocks, which could take about 80-85 days to clear. Data from the government’s Vahan dashboard indicates a year-on-year slowdown in four-wheeler passenger vehicle registrations during the last four months. However, a body-type analysis from the Cargraphical database showed that sales of high-priced SUVs have risen, while lower-priced hatchback and sedan sales have declined this year.

As the economy grows, consumption share shifts from essential to discretionary items to high-end discretionary items. According to a 4 September report by Bank of Baroda, consumer preferences become more inclined towards travel and grooming products, among others, signalling lifestyle changes and growing aspirations.

Consumption is expected to increase during the festive season, with one in two urban Indian households surveyed by LocalCircles saying they will spend over ₹10,000 this festive season. However, an overall pick-up in consumption demand—also for low-priced goods in rural and semi-urban areas—is crucial to boost economic growth.

Sentiment and stocks

While consumption showed signs of recovery at the beginning of the current fiscal year, consumer confidence seems to have taken a hit since March. The Reserve Bank of India's bi-monthly consumer confidence survey, which collects current perceptions compared to a year-ago and one-year-ahead expectations of households, marked a decline in May and July after a prolonged upward trend in the post-covid period. Overall, sentiment for the current period has been more negative than positive for a long time now.

Also Read: Haryana and J&K: States of surprise for BJP and Congress

Nevertheless, the stock market, which has seen a bull run for the past few months, also cheered the companies dealing in discretionary products. The BSE Consumer Discretionary Index has outperformed the Sensex, especially after the 2023 festival season. A longer trend also shows consumer discretionary stocks surpass the benchmark Sensex every festival season but only to subside again.

Beyond the festival season, there are also hopes of a broad-based revival in consumption, as good agricultural produce this year could put money in the hands of the rural population. Easing inflation, even though there are risks of price spikes, could also boost the purchasing power of the people going ahead. “Overall consumer demand in July-September saw marginal improvement as rural demand improved given low inflation, good monsoon, and higher sowing," said Nomura in a 3 October report. “We expect a pronounced rural recovery in October-December as harvest money will reach the hands of rural folks."

According to Crisil, lower inflation is expected to boost consumption through this fiscal year, along with the strong rural demand. “A good monsoon and higher agricultural production will further support consumption growth, aided by government spending on employment and asset-creating schemes," it added.

Payal Bhattacharya has contributed to this story.