Economy
The festival season may boost consumption, but for how long?
SummaryIndia’s consumption story remains mixed, with consumer sentiment showing signs of weakness and long-term trends revealing underlying stress in key high-frequency indicators.
NEW DELHI : India’s weak consumption patterns had policymakers worried until the June quarter, which finally saw a surprising turnaround. And now, hopes are pinned on the ongoing festival season for a further impetus to sales and consumption. Overall, India’s consumption story remains mixed, with consumer sentiment staying low and long-term trends revealing underlying weakness in key high-frequency indicators.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
MINT SPECIALS
×