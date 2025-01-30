Jharkhand tops urban-rural consumption gap in 2023-24, Kerala records lowest: MoSPI

New Delhi: The gap in average monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) between urban and rural areas was the highest in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Gujarat during 2023-24, significantly exceeding the national average, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.

While the national average urban-rural MPCE disparity stood at 70%, these states reported much higher gaps.

Jharkhand recorded the highest disparity at 83%, followed by Chhattisgarh (80%), Assam (79%), Maharashtra (78%), Odisha (74%), and Gujarat (74%), according to updates to the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES): 2023-24 released by MoSPI.

In contrast, Kerala and Punjab recorded the least disparity.

Additionally, 12 other states had urban-rural MPCE gaps below the national average. The survey excluded Jammu & Kashmir and other northeastern states.

Among the states, Jharkhand recorded an average rural MPCE of ₹2,946, while its urban MPCE stood at ₹5,393. Chhattisgarh’s rural MPCE averaged ₹2,739, compared to ₹4,927 in urban areas. Assam reported a rural MPCE of ₹3,793 and an urban MPCE of ₹5,393.

By contrast Kerala, which had the narrowest urban-rural gap, recorded a rural MPCE of ₹6,611 and an urban MPCE of ₹7,783.

Consumption trends The Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES): 2023-24, first released by MoSPI in December, also highlighted broader national trends.

In nominal terms, the average monthly expenditure rose to ₹4,122 in rural areas and ₹6,996 in urban areas in 2023-24, reflecting annual growth rates of 9% and 8%, respectively.

When factoring in the imputed value of items provided free through government welfare programs, rural MPCE increased slightly to ₹4,247, while urban MPCE rose to ₹7,078.

These findings are based on the second round of the household consumption survey conducted by MoSPI between August 2023 and July 2024.

In 2023-24, food expenses made up approximately 47% of the average rural household’s monthly consumption, while in urban areas, food accounted for about 40% of MPCE.

In rural areas, beverages, refreshments, and processed foods accounted for the largest share of food expenses at 9.84%, followed by milk and milk products (8.44%) and vegetables (6.03%).

Cereals and cereal substitutes contributed about 4.99% of total expenditure.

Among non-food items, conveyance had the highest share at 7.59%, followed by medical expenses (6.83%), clothing, bedding, and footwear (6.63%), and durable goods (6.48%).

In urban India, food accounted for approximately 40% of MPCE in 2023-24.

Similar to rural areas, beverages, refreshments, and processed foods had the highest share of food expenditure at 11.09%, followed by milk and milk products (7.19%) and vegetables (4.12%).

Non-food items made up around 60% of MPCE, with conveyance having the largest share at 8.46%.

Other major components of non-food expenditure included miscellaneous goods and entertainment (6.92%), durable goods (6.87%), and rent (6.58%).

Meanwhile, in the rural areas, the average MPCE among self-employed people in agricultural sectors increased from ₹3,702 in 2022-23 to ₹4,033 in 2023-24, while that of the self-employed in non-agricultural sectors rose from ₹4,074 to ₹4,407 in the same period.

The average MPCE among self-employed people in urban areas increased from ₹6,067 to ₹6,595 in the above-mentioned period.

The latest update to the HCES 2023-24 showed an improvement in the Gini coefficient across rural regions in all states, except Kerala and Rajasthan, where inequality increased.

The Gini coefficient is a statistical measure of inequality that measures how income, wealth, or consumption is distributed within a society.