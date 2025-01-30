Jharkhand tops urban-rural consumption gap in 2023-24, Kerala records lowest: MoSPI

Rhik Kundu
Published30 Jan 2025, 09:54 PM IST
The national average urban-rural MPCE disparity stood at 70%. (Mint)

New Delhi: The gap in average monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) between urban and rural areas was the highest in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Gujarat during 2023-24, significantly exceeding the national average, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.

While the national average urban-rural MPCE disparity stood at 70%, these states reported much higher gaps.

Jharkhand recorded the highest disparity at 83%, followed by Chhattisgarh (80%), Assam (79%), Maharashtra (78%), Odisha (74%), and Gujarat (74%), according to updates to the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES): 2023-24 released by MoSPI.

In contrast, Kerala and Punjab recorded the least disparity.

Additionally, 12 other states had urban-rural MPCE gaps below the national average. The survey excluded Jammu & Kashmir and other northeastern states.

Among the states, Jharkhand recorded an average rural MPCE of 2,946, while its urban MPCE stood at 5,393. Chhattisgarh’s rural MPCE averaged 2,739, compared to 4,927 in urban areas. Assam reported a rural MPCE of 3,793 and an urban MPCE of 5,393.

By contrast Kerala, which had the narrowest urban-rural gap, recorded a rural MPCE of 6,611 and an urban MPCE of 7,783.

Consumption trends

The Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES): 2023-24, first released by MoSPI in December, also highlighted broader national trends.

In nominal terms, the average monthly expenditure rose to 4,122 in rural areas and 6,996 in urban areas in 2023-24, reflecting annual growth rates of 9% and 8%, respectively.

When factoring in the imputed value of items provided free through government welfare programs, rural MPCE increased slightly to 4,247, while urban MPCE rose to 7,078.

These findings are based on the second round of the household consumption survey conducted by MoSPI between August 2023 and July 2024.

In 2023-24, food expenses made up approximately 47% of the average rural household’s monthly consumption, while in urban areas, food accounted for about 40% of MPCE.

In rural areas, beverages, refreshments, and processed foods accounted for the largest share of food expenses at 9.84%, followed by milk and milk products (8.44%) and vegetables (6.03%).

Cereals and cereal substitutes contributed about 4.99% of total expenditure.

Among non-food items, conveyance had the highest share at 7.59%, followed by medical expenses (6.83%), clothing, bedding, and footwear (6.63%), and durable goods (6.48%).

In urban India, food accounted for approximately 40% of MPCE in 2023-24.

Similar to rural areas, beverages, refreshments, and processed foods had the highest share of food expenditure at 11.09%, followed by milk and milk products (7.19%) and vegetables (4.12%).

Non-food items made up around 60% of MPCE, with conveyance having the largest share at 8.46%.

Other major components of non-food expenditure included miscellaneous goods and entertainment (6.92%), durable goods (6.87%), and rent (6.58%).

Meanwhile, in the rural areas, the average MPCE among self-employed people in agricultural sectors increased from 3,702 in 2022-23 to 4,033 in 2023-24, while that of the self-employed in non-agricultural sectors rose from 4,074 to 4,407 in the same period.

The average MPCE among self-employed people in urban areas increased from 6,067 to 6,595 in the above-mentioned period.

The latest update to the HCES 2023-24 showed an improvement in the Gini coefficient across rural regions in all states, except Kerala and Rajasthan, where inequality increased.

The Gini coefficient is a statistical measure of inequality that measures how income, wealth, or consumption is distributed within a society.

Overall, the Gini coefficient has declined to 0.237 in 2023-24 from 0.266 in 2022-23 for rural areas and to 0.284 in 2023-24 from 0.314 in 2022-23 for urban areas.

