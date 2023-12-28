comScore

Consumption in 2023: A year of mixed trends, yet again

Nandita Venkatesan 1 min read 28 Dec 2023, 04:12 PM IST
Food inflation has remained high, a key concern for the central government which wants to keep food prices down ahead of the general elections next year. (Image: Pixabay)
Food inflation has remained high, a key concern for the central government which wants to keep food prices down ahead of the general elections next year. (Image: Pixabay)

Summary

  • FMCG sales were tepid and two-wheeler sales showed signs of recovery only during the festival season. On the flip side, air travel and premium housing surged, and Bollywood made a star-studded return

Divergent consumer behaviour was the key theme in 2023, extending a trend that has now become synonymous with post-pandemic recovery. Consumption recovery across the higher end of the income bracket remains swift, as indicated by sales of premium and luxury houses and soaring air passenger travel. But sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) have been tepid at best, with high food inflation and erratic monsoon rains hurting rural demand and leading to a cutback in discretionary spends. Sales of two-wheeler vehicles— seen as a proxy for gauging demand at the lower end of the income spectrum—have remained under pressure and are only recovering now. Meanwhile, Indians are bingeing on credit, which has the central bank concerned.

