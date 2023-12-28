Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / Consumption in 2023: A year of mixed trends, yet again

Consumption in 2023: A year of mixed trends, yet again

Nandita Venkatesan

  • FMCG sales were tepid and two-wheeler sales showed signs of recovery only during the festival season. On the flip side, air travel and premium housing surged, and Bollywood made a star-studded return

Food inflation has remained high, a key concern for the central government which wants to keep food prices down ahead of the general elections next year. (Image: Pixabay)

Divergent consumer behaviour was the key theme in 2023, extending a trend that has now become synonymous with post-pandemic recovery. Consumption recovery across the higher end of the income bracket remains swift, as indicated by sales of premium and luxury houses and soaring air passenger travel. But sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) have been tepid at best, with high food inflation and erratic monsoon rains hurting rural demand and leading to a cutback in discretionary spends. Sales of two-wheeler vehicles— seen as a proxy for gauging demand at the lower end of the income spectrum—have remained under pressure and are only recovering now. Meanwhile, Indians are bingeing on credit, which has the central bank concerned.

Divergent consumer behaviour was the key theme in 2023, extending a trend that has now become synonymous with post-pandemic recovery. Consumption recovery across the higher end of the income bracket remains swift, as indicated by sales of premium and luxury houses and soaring air passenger travel. But sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) have been tepid at best, with high food inflation and erratic monsoon rains hurting rural demand and leading to a cutback in discretionary spends. Sales of two-wheeler vehicles— seen as a proxy for gauging demand at the lower end of the income spectrum—have remained under pressure and are only recovering now. Meanwhile, Indians are bingeing on credit, which has the central bank concerned.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nandita Venkatesan

Nandita Venkatesan is a data journalist at Mint, and has a keen interest in understanding the usefulness of data in driving sound public discourse and informing policymaking. She has over four years of experience across journalism and health research. She previously worked with the Economic Times, Mumbai, and the Vaccine Confidence Project in the UK. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Nandita also pursued a masters’ in public policy from University of Oxford as Chevening-Weidenfeld Hoffmann scholar.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.