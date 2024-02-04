Economy
Conventional paradigms being challenged: FM Nirmala Sitharaman | Mint Interview
Livemint 14 min read 04 Feb 2024, 12:36 PM IST
SummaryAs India races to become the world’s third-largest economy, rural areas are attracting more labourers, and new age sectors rather than conventional ones are luring in more private investments, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said pointing to some of the transformations the economy is undergoing
India’s economy is going through a structural transformation and conventional paradigms are being challenged, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an post-budget interview with Mint, explaining how the government is navigating these changes. Sitharaman also pointed to fundamental shifts happening in India’s rural and urban landscape, and said more comprehensive data is needed to assess these and respond accordingly.
