Now OMCs referring to DBTL LPG beneficiaries’ Income Tax data to plug leakages amid West Asia war

The DBTL subsidy goes directly to the consumers, and dealers have nothing to do with it, said Jagdish Raj, president of Uttar Pradesh Circle of the All India LPG Distribution Federation. "It generally varies around ₹25, 28 may be ₹30 per cylinder. This must be a way to tighten the scheme and support only the required beneficiaries. This was also done about 10 years back when the government had launched the initiative of 'Give It Up' to encourage economically well-positioned consumers to give up their subsidy and contribute to the economy," Raj said.