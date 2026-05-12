New Delhi: After halting new cooking gas connections and extending refill booking periods, oil marketing companies (OMCs) are turning to tax data to weed out ineligible beneficiaries of the direct benefit transfer scheme for LPG (DBTL), even as high energy prices raise the possibility of a fuel price hike.
Now OMCs referring to DBTL LPG beneficiaries’ Income Tax data to plug leakages amid West Asia war
SummaryThe government has been encouraging citizens to shift to piped natural gas and electric cooking, apart from curtailing commercial LPG supplies, and raising commercial cylinder prices by a record ₹993.
New Delhi: After halting new cooking gas connections and extending refill booking periods, oil marketing companies (OMCs) are turning to tax data to weed out ineligible beneficiaries of the direct benefit transfer scheme for LPG (DBTL), even as high energy prices raise the possibility of a fuel price hike.
About the Authors
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
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