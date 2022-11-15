Cooling food prices bring inflation relief

Food inflation is expected to ease further in the coming months. “The total area sown under the ongoing rabi season has risen by 16.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) as on 4 November, driven by rice, wheat, pulses and oilseeds, auguring well for prices going ahead. Additionally, a high base is likely to limit a hardening in the y-o-y food inflation in the second half of FY23, even though perishables’ prices may remain firm in the immediate term," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd. However, she cautioned that a few risks cloud the near-term outlook. “These include the recent sequential rise in prices of global commodities, supply disruptions for perishables owing to excess rains, and a robust demand for services," said Nayar, who expects CPI inflation to soften to 6% in November owing to the high base effect.