Cooling inflation in boost for macroeconomic fundamentals: RBI article

The decline in India's retail inflation from its peak in July continues to boost macroeconomic fundamentals of the economy. The upbeat strengthening of Indian economy's fundamentals has come at the backdrop of loosing pace of global economy from the third quarter, said RBI article on Thursday.

In India, consumer confidence in the fight against inflation is upbeat, with positive outlook for domestic activity. India's domestic activity is set to strengthen on the account of the sustained buoyancy in services, consumer and business optimism, public spending on infrastructure, according to the article on 'State of the Economy' published in the latest RBI Bulletin on Thursday.

The article also highlighted that financial sector’s balance sheet is likely to sustain underlying strength, even as corporations deleverage and post strong bottom lines.

“Growth is expected to gain momentum through the rest of the year, especially from the impetus of festival spending," stated the RBI article.

"The Indian rupee (INR) is exhibiting low volatility. Inflation has moderated from its July peak, bolstering macroeconomic fundamentals," underlined RBI in its article.

Global growth lose pace due to weak manufacturing activity, tight financial conditions

The article also underlined that the global growth lost pace from the third quarter of this year in the wake of weak manufacturing activity and tight financial conditions in advanced economies. In contrast to weak economic conditions, several emerging market economies posted growth surprises.

In September, retail inflation declined to a three-month low of 5.02 per cent annually in September on account of moderation in vegetables and fuel prices, and was back within the Reserve Bank's comfort level. The softening of the inflation came after it touched its peak of 7.44 per cent in July this year.

The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.83 per cent in August and 7.41 per cent in September 2022.

Global growth is also hindered by surging yields and soaring crude oil prices.

India's currency also exhibited low volatility and orderly movements related to peers in spite of the elevated US treasury yields and a stronger US dollar. The article also highlighted the decline in unemployment rate (UR) to 7.1 per cent in September 2023 from 8.1 per cent in August, with decline recorded in both urban and rural areas.

Declining demand for work under MGNREGS

With the progress in kharif sowing season, the demand for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) continued to decline after the revival of monsoon in September.

Rice procurement for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) for 2023-24 is 18.5 lakh tonnes up to October 8 against 13.6 lakh tonnes a year ago, it said. As of September 16, 2023, the public stocks of rice and wheat were 2.4 and 0.9 times the buffer norms, respectively.

The article also hinted of improvement in soil moisture levels due to normal monsoon. This will help in the rejuvenation of the prospect for rabi production.

The article has been prepared after seeking inputs from 30 industry experts like G. V. Nadhanael, Subhadhra Sankaran, Shahbaaz Khan, Kunal Priyadarshi, Rohan Bansal, and more. The views expressed in the article are of authors and doesn't represent RBI's views, clarified the central bank.

