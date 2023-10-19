Cooling inflation in boost for macroeconomic fundamentals: RBI article
As inflation continues to decline from its peak value reported in July, it continues to boost macroeconomic fundamentals, said RBI in its ‘State of Economy’ article
The decline in India's retail inflation from its peak in July continues to boost macroeconomic fundamentals of the economy. The upbeat strengthening of Indian economy's fundamentals has come at the backdrop of loosing pace of global economy from the third quarter, said RBI article on Thursday.