Cooling retail inflation drives India's home cooked thali prices down in October, vegetarian meals down by 17%

Prices of vegetarian and non vegetarian thalis cooked at home declined by more than 10% year-on-year in October, triggered by an overall decline in inflation, according to Crisil Intelligence's latest Roti Rice Rate (RRR) report.

Prices of a vegetarian thali reduced by 17% in October, while non-veg thali prices were down by 12%.

A steep drop in the costs of vegetables and pulses primarily caused the thali prices to decrease last month, the report found.

Why did vegetarian thali prices drop? The decline in the cost of vegetarian thali was led by a sharp drop in the prices of onions, potatoes, and pulses.

Potato prices saw a 31% YoY reduction on a strong base as production in Rabi season 2024-2025 rose by 3-4% as compared to the previous years. Meanwhile, tomato prices saw a sharp 40% decline on the back of higher supplies from western and southern markets as compared to last year.

Two primary reasons drove onion prices to experience a sharp 51% dip year-on-year — higher stock availability from the previous rabi season and subdued exports.

"Traders have been offloading the rabi season stocks in anticipation of fresh kharif arrivals in November," the Crisil Intelligence report said.

Prices of pulses also triggered an overall fall in vegetarian thalis, with their prices faling by 17% on the back of surging imports of Bengal gram, yellow pea and black gram.

12% drop in non-veg thali The cost of the non-vegetarian thali fell by 12%, relatively lower than its vegetarian counterpart, mainly because of broiler prices. These fell by 6% year-on-year, a moderate dip as compared to vegetables.

“Broilers account for about half of the thali cost. Lower prices of vegetables and pulses, however, helped bring down the overall cost,” Crisil said in its report.

Overall thali prices further reduced both in cases of vegetarian and non-vegetarian despite a sharp 11% YoY increase in vegetable oil prices owing to higher demand in festive season.

That, and a 6% year-on-year surge in the price of liquefied petroleum gas cylinder limited a further decline in the overall cost of thalis or homecooked meals in India.

Month-on-Month numbers However, month-on-month, the cost of vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis both fell only 1% and 3%, respectively, in October 2025, Crisil said in its montly report.

Onion and tomato prices slipped 3% and 8% month-on-month, respectively, helping lower the overall cost of thalis, while prices of other inputs remained largely stable.

The decline in the non-veg thali cost was on account of an estimated 4% month-on-month drop in broiler prices amid oversupply.