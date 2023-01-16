Cooling veg prices drag WPI inflation to 22-mth low in Dec4 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 11:41 PM IST
Wholesale inflation remained in single digits for the third month in a row after 18 months of double-digit rise.
BENGALURU : India’s wholesale inflation eased to a 22-month low in December, led by a sharp decline in the prices of vegetables and a moderate decrease in manufactured goods inflation. In fact, overall inflation cooled for the seventh straight month in December, which is also reflected in retail inflation.