BENGALURU : India’s wholesale inflation eased to a 22-month low in December, led by a sharp decline in the prices of vegetables and a moderate decrease in manufactured goods inflation. In fact, overall inflation cooled for the seventh straight month in December, which is also reflected in retail inflation.

Wholesale price index-based inflation eased to 4.95% in December compared to 5.85% in the previous month, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry showed on Monday. Wholesale inflation remained in single digits for the third month in a row after 18 months of double-digit rise. This comes after consumer retail inflation eased to a one-year low of 5.72% in December, also driven by a vegetable price decline.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

The massive decline in vegetable prices was on account of seasonal factors and a high base in the same period last year. Economists expect inflation to ease further in the coming months, although things could worsen on the food front.

“The WPI inflation recorded a sharper-than-anticipated dip… Interestingly, the CPI inflation exceeded the WPI inflation in December for the second consecutive month, and the wedge between the two widened to 75 bps, from just 3 bps in November 2022, with the extent of the decline in the former being constrained by stickiness in the core-CPI inflation," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd.

“Overall, we project the WPI inflation to print between 4.5%-4.9% in January 2023, before easing to sub-2% by March 2023, unless commodity prices post a strong rebound," said Nayar.

Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings & Research said, “Cereals in December 2022 witnessed the fifth consecutive month of double-digit inflation. It is now at a 113-month high. Except paddy and ragi, all other cereals are witnessing double-digit inflation on a sustained basis. The manufacture of grain mill products (like maida, atta, basmati rice, etc.) reached a 113-month high of 14.3% in December 2022. Milk inflation firmed up to a 92-month high of 7.0% in December 2022. As a result, inflation in dairy products reached a 100-month high of 14.4.% in December 2022."

The December data showed food inflation for both primary and processed categories eased further sequentially, largely due to deepening deflation in vegetables. WPI Food Index, with nearly 25% weight in the overall index, saw inflation moderate to 0.65% in December compared to 2.17% in November, and 6.6% in October.

Food inflation under the primary articles category slipped into deflation at 1.25% in December, compared to an inflation of 1.07% in the previous month. Deflation in vegetables deepened to 35.95% in December, from 20.08% in November. Onion deflation went up to 25.97% during the month, as against a 19.1% decline in the rate of price rise in November.

However, other key categories, including protein items under the food segment saw inflation intensify during the month. Milk saw inflation increase to 6.99% in December, from 6.03% in the previous month. Egg, meat, and fish category saw inflation rise to 3.34% from 2.27% in November.

ICRA’s Nayar agreed, “Notwithstanding the sequential fall in average wholesale prices of several food items in early-January 2023, the year-on-year food inflation is likely to witness an uptick in the month on account of an unfavourable base."

Primary articles inflation eased to 2.38% in December from 5.52% in the previous month.

Manufactured products, which account for 64% of WPI, witnessed continuous decline in inflation to 3.37% from 3.59% in the previous month. Fuel and power inflation inched up during the month to 18.09% from 17.35%.

“The sharper drop in wholesale inflation is likely to translate into a steady downtrend in headline CPI inflation in Q4FY23 unless any new surprises come up. While we continue to forecast another 25 bps of rate hike by the monetary policy committee in 23 February, the likelihood of a pause has increased with the latest CPI and WPI data prints," said Suman Chowdhury, chief analytical officer, Acuité Ratings & Research

“Margin pressure on producers continues to ease with industrial raw material costs seeing a softer rise of 10.8% year-on-year in December versus 12.3% in November 2022. This indicates that the pass-through of input cost pressures by producers (to consumers) should ease, supporting further moderation in core goods CPI inflation," said Gaura Sengupta, India Economist, IDFC First Bank.

“In the remainder of FY23, WPI inflation is likely to average 4% and in FY24, WPI inflation is expected to average at 3.6%. Favourable base effects could make WPI inflation turn negative in May and June 2023," added Sengupta.

Brent crude oil prices are hovering $85 per barrel amid demand recovery in China. Crude petroleum inflation eased to 21.92% from 33.87% in November. Inflation for diesel eased significantly to 35.49% in December from 42.1% in the previous month and that for petrol rose to 16.83% from 14.11% in November