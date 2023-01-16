Cooling veg prices drag WPI inflation to 22-mth low in Dec

Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings & Research said, “Cereals in December 2022 witnessed the fifth consecutive month of double-digit inflation. It is now at a 113-month high. Except paddy and ragi, all other cereals are witnessing double-digit inflation on a sustained basis. The manufacture of grain mill products (like maida, atta, basmati rice, etc.) reached a 113-month high of 14.3% in December 2022. Milk inflation firmed up to a 92-month high of 7.0% in December 2022. As a result, inflation in dairy products reached a 100-month high of 14.4.% in December 2022."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}