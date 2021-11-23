‘COP 26 pledges to only help cap global warming at 1.8 degrees Celsius’

Yes, certainly the divides can be narrowed; otherwise, why enter a negotiation? I believe that countries have underestimated the trust deficit because of the lack of fulfilment of past pledges. And this is not at all to suggest that we all don’t have a responsibility going into the future. But the reason why we have a limited carbon budget, the reason why we are facing a climate crisis already is not just a century and a century and a half of or two centuries of burning fossil fuels, but 30 years since we negotiated the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) there has been a failure to meet commitments. From 2008, when the Kyoto commitment period began until 2020, developed countries as a whole emitted 25 billion tonnes extra of carbon dioxide than they had themselves committed or were permitted under various provisions of the negotiated treaties. Even now, the net-zero commitments from the US, China and the EU (European Union) end up in a situation where they consume 90% of the remaining global carbon space that would keep us to 1.5 degrees.

