COP28: How much does loss and damage from climate change cost?
COP28 in Dubai 2023: “The world is estimated to be $1.5 trillion poorer than it would have been without climate change,” revealed a study released by the University of Delaware.
Several countries across the world have faced economic loss worth billions due to extreme weather conditions and climate change over the years. In a bid to help developing and poor countries cope with climate crisis, the COP28 climate summit hit its "first major milestone" on November 30, by operationalising the "Loss and Damage" fund.