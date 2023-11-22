COP28 to begin from Nov 30: Private sector investment, CO2 emissions among 8 other key themes on agenda
Methane is likely to be another key action area as the COP28 president-designate has called on the oil and gas industry to “eliminate methane emissions by 2030.”
The United Nations Conference of Parties (COP) 28 meeting, to be held in Dubai between November 30- December 12, will be crucial this year as geopolitical risks after the Israel-Hamas war have raised new alarms for the global energy system to readdress climate change and energy deficit. According to a report by S&P Global Commodities, COP28 will deliver the first completed global stocktake of the world’s progress toward meeting climate goals.