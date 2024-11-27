Global news wrap: COP tussle, monetary policies, luxury market fall
Summary
- Held in Azerbaijan, COP29 raised the previous climate financing goal but it failed to get wider acceptance. In the next few days, the US, the UK, India, Japan and Indonesia, among others, will announce their monetary policies, and more.
Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts section brings out an update on key global data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India.