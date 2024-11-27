Global news wrap: COP tussle, monetary policies, luxury market fall

1. COP clash

Despite 2024 being on track to be the warmest year on record, with the temperature going 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for the first time, the world is still bickering over the right way to tackle the climate crisis. COP29, held in Azerbaijan from 11 November to 22 November, raised the climate financing goal to $300 billion annually by 2035 from $100 billion but it failed to gain wider acceptance.