Core inflation is back. What does it mean for India's monetary policy?

Headline inflation may have stayed below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) medium-term target of 4% since February, but a small yet persistent red flag has emerged: rising core inflation.

As headline inflation eased, the RBI responded with an outsized repo rate cut last month. Markets welcomed both the low inflation prints and the rate cut—yields have declined meaningfully across instruments and tenors. June’s benign inflation print of 2.1% has even raised hopes of a downward revision in the RBI’s full-year inflation forecast of 3.7%. Yet, in parallel, core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, has ticked up from 3.6% to 4.5% between January and June.

The RBI’s mandate is to maintain headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation at 4%, within a 2-percentage-point band on either side. It does not explicitly target core inflation. Still, policymakers and economists pay close attention to it, as a sustained rise could threaten the ongoing monetary easing cycle.

Since monetary policy is forward-looking, today’s rate decisions shape future inflation and growth outcomes. That makes core inflation a useful forward-looking indicator. If it continues to rise—say, to 6%—and starts influencing headline inflation and expectations, the RBI may have to pause rate cuts.

The core issue

Core inflation strips out volatile components like food and fuel to better capture the underlying trend. For instance, food and beverage price inflation swung from 9.7% in October 2024 to -0.2% in June 2025—a variation of 10 percentage points over eight months. Fuel prices are equally volatile: in the one-year period between July 2024 and June 2025, fuel inflation ranged from -5.5% to 2.6%. By excluding such noisy items, core inflation is able to capture the underlying inflation trend.





The trend-like nature of core inflation gives it two powerful attributes. First, core inflation has predictive power. An RBI paper (monthly bulletin, February 2024) showed that some measures of core inflation could predict future changes in headline inflation, though the predictive capacity was weaker during acute food price shocks, such as the period from mid-2023 to mid-2024. The difference between headline and core inflation was found to have a negative impact on future inflation changes. In other words, when the difference is negative (as is the case now: headline inflation is lower than core inflation), headline inflation is predicted to increase in future.

Second, over the long term, headline inflation tends to converge with core, even if short-term shocks cause temporary divergence.

For example, spikes in vegetable prices pushed up inflation during June to December 2024, but in general, headline inflation caught up fairly well with core inflation with a six-month lag. If this relationship is to hold, then either headline inflation has to rise or core inflation has to decline in the coming months: the RBI will be watching to see which scenario materializes.

Changing lens

The convergence of headline inflation to core has been a critical input into policy making. And India has faced this situation before. Between January 2017 and January 2020, core inflation was higher than headline inflation, and crossed the 6% level in April 2018. The main drivers were housing inflation (due to an increase in house rent allowance for central government employees) and transportation costs (second-level effects of higher fuel prices). Persistently high core inflation resulted in higher CPI projections and forced the RBI to tighten rates in June 2018.

The present rise in core inflation does not imply a return to high inflation, but it does call for deeper analysis. This can be done in two ways.

The first is by recognizing the signalling potential of core inflation—something that the RBI has done well in the past. In 2018, the central bank reported core inflation with and without HRA adjustment, because that was the main driver of inflation.

Recently, the RBI has reported a measure of core inflation that excludes food, fuel, petrol, diesel, gold and silver. Such analysis is presently restricted to the RBI’s bi-annual monetary policy reports; more frequent communication may be useful to understand evolving inflation dynamics.

Second, experimenting with alternate measures of core inflation would make for more insightful decision-making. A recent Crisil report showed that core inflation excluding gold is about 80 bps lower; this definition changes the nature of the core inflation problem. The RBI already publishes various core inflation measures in its monetary policy reports, tweaking them based on the experiences of other countries may not be a bad idea.

There is no universal definition of core inflation; India can modify its version to suit its changing consumption basket and price shifts.

The author is an independent writer in economics and finance.