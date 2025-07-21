Core inflation is back. What does it mean for India's monetary policy?

The trend-like nature of core inflation gives it two powerful attributes. First, core inflation has predictive power. An RBI paper (monthly bulletin, February 2024) showed that some measures of core inflation could predict future changes in headline inflation, though the predictive capacity was weaker during acute food price shocks, such as the period from mid-2023 to mid-2024. The difference between headline and core inflation was found to have a negative impact on future inflation changes. In other words, when the difference is negative (as is the case now: headline inflation is lower than core inflation), headline inflation is predicted to increase in future.