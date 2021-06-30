NEW DELHI: India’s eight infrastructure sector grew 16.8% year-on-year in May on a low base, while lockdowns imposed by states due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic meant output contracted sequentially.

In April, core sector had grown a massive 60.9%, again on a low base, as a nationwide lockdown was imposed by the government last year to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which led to a complete halt in economic activities.

Data released by the industry department on Wednesday showed that the core sector registered a 35.8% growth during April-May.

According to the data, production of natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity jumped by 20.1%, 15.3%, 59.3%, 7.9% and 7.3% in May. Coal output grew 6.9% during the month. Crude oil and fertilizer output contracted, however, contracted.

The Indian economy began regaining momentum in June, ultra-high frequency data indicated, though subdued consumer sentiment is expected to limit the pace of recovery in Asia’s third largest economy. This comes as states gradually ease curbs on business activity, keeping in mind the decline in the number of fresh covid cases.

Most economists have slashed their growth forecasts, with the World Bank paring it down to 8.3% from 10.1% earlier.

India’s economic recovery is expected to be “less steep" than the bounceback in late 2020 and early 2021 because households that are eating into their savings could hold back spends on consumption as the economy reopens, S&P Global Ratings said last week.

The rating agency, which has projected a 9.5% growth for the Indian economy in FY22, said a gradual revival is underway after the severe second covid-19 outbreak in April and May led to lockdowns across much of the country and to a sharp contraction in economic activity.

"The economy has turned a corner now. New covid-19 cases have been falling consistently and mobility is recovering. We expect this recovery to be less steep compared with the bounce in late 2020 and early 2021. Households are running down saving buffers to support consumption and a desire to rebuild saving could hold back spending even as the economy reopens," it said.

Household savings fell for the second consecutive quarter to 8.2% of the GDP in Q3FY21 from a peak of 21% and 10.4% during the previous two quarters, according to preliminary estimates by the Reserve Bank of I.

