NEW DELHI : Output in six infrastructure sectors posted 6.8% growth in March—a 32-month high—driven by a base effect after contracting for nine out of the last 12 months, as steel, cement and electricity output registered double-digit growth.

Data released by the industry department on Friday showed while output of coal (-21.9%), crude oil (-3.1%), refinery products (-0.7%), fertilizers (-5%) continued to contract, the sectors natural gas (12.3%), steel (23%), cement (32.5%) and electricity (21.6%) expanded in double digits. Overall, core sector contracted 7% in FY21 against 0.4% growth in the preceding year.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd said the pace of expansion was weaker than her forecast of 10%, with a surprisingly sharp contraction in coal, and milder degrowth in fertilizers, crude oil and petroleum products. “The low base of the lockdown would push up the expansion of the index of eight core industries to a sharp 50-70% in April 2021, with exceptionally high growth expected in cement and steel. However, we have observed a slackening in the sequential momentum in April 2021 in electricity demand, vehicle registrations, and generation of GST e-way bills, revealing the impact of the recent surge in covid infections and localized restrictions. Based on the available data, we project the Index of Industrial Production to record a sharp growth of 17.5-25.0% in March," she added.

Rating agency Standard & Poor’s earlier this week said a drawn-out covid-19 outbreak with daily cases setting new records will impede India's economic recovery. “This may prompt us to revise our base-case assumption of 11% growth over fiscal 2021/2022, particularly if the government is forced to reimpose broad containment measures. The country already faces a permanent loss of output versus its pre-pandemic path, suggesting a long-term production deficit equivalent of about 10% of GDP," it added.

