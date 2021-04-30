Core sector grows 6.8% in March

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd said the pace of expansion was weaker than her forecast of 10%, with a surprisingly sharp contraction in coal, and milder degrowth in fertilizers, crude oil and petroleum products. “The low base of the lockdown would push up the expansion of the index of eight core industries to a sharp 50-70% in April 2021, with exceptionally high growth expected in cement and steel. However, we have observed a slackening in the sequential momentum in April 2021 in electricity demand, vehicle registrations, and generation of GST e-way bills, revealing the impact of the recent surge in covid infections and localized restrictions. Based on the available data, we project the Index of Industrial Production to record a sharp growth of 17.5-25.0% in March," she added.