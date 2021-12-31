The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew by 3.1% in November 2021, at the slowest pace since March this year, falling from 8.4% in October, according to data issued by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade.

While the overall pace of growth was higher compared to a contraction of 1.1% seen in November 2020, slowdown has been witnessed across most sectors on a month-on-month basis in November versus October, with contraction seen in cement and crude oil output and growth seen in fertiliser output.

“The combined Index of eight Core Industries (ICI) stood at 131.7 in November 2021, which increased by 3.1 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of November 2020. The production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel and electricity industries increased in November 2021 over the corresponding period of last year," the ministry said in a statement Friday.

The growth rate of ICI during April-November 2021-22 was 13.7% as compared to the corresponding period of last financial year, it said, noting that final growth rate for August 2021 has been revised to 12.2% from its provisional level 11.6%.

Eight core industries - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity – comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Experts cautioned that the slowdown in the monthly growth pace provided further evidence that the momentum slackened after the festive season amidst supply disruptions in parts of Southern India related to heavy rainfall, which was likely to get reflected in the dampening of industrial production data for November.

“With the considerable moderation in the core sector growth and the sequential decline in the GST e way bills, we expect the IIP growth to flatten to under 2.5% in November 2021, in spite of the low base (-1.6% in November 2020)," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.

She added that the sharpest on-month decline was seen in cement, at a massive 21.1%, whereas steel output declined by a relatively muted 5%. Cement, crude oil and refinery products reported a sobering contraction in November 2021 relative to November 2019.

Coal production increased by 8.2% in November on-year, with the cumulative index increasing by 11.6% during April to November in FY22 over same period in FY21. Cement production decreased by 3.2% in November on-year, but cumulative index increased by 28.3% during April to November in FY22 over FY21.

Crude oil production declined by 2.2% on-year, while its cumulative index declined by 2.7% during April to November in FY22 over FY21. Natural gas production also increased by 23.7% while its cumulative index increased by 22.8% for during April to November in FY22 over same period FY21.

Petroleum refinery production also increased, by 4.3% and its cumulative index increased by 10.6% in the same comparison periods, respectively. Fertilizer production increased by 2.5% on-year but its cumulative index decreased by 0.6% during April to November in FY22 over FY21. Steel production increased by 0.8% and cumulative index increased by 25.3% during April to November in FY22 over FY21. Electricity generation increased by 1.5% in November on-year, while its cumulative index increased by 10.2% during April to November in FY22 over same period in FY21.

