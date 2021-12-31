Core sector growth at 3.1% in Nov 2021

Petroleum refinery production also increased, by 4.3% and its cumulative index increased by 10.6% in the same comparison periods, respectively. Fertilizer production increased by 2.5% on-year but its cumulative index decreased by 0.6% during April to November in FY22 over FY21. Steel production increased by 0.8% and cumulative index increased by 25.3% during April to November in FY22 over FY21. Electricity generation increased by 1.5% in November on-year, while its cumulative index increased by 10.2% during April to November in FY22 over same period in FY21.

