Core sector growth at four-month high in Jan

The core sector industries grew at 7.8% compared with 4% in Jan 2022.
Driven by a strong jump in coal, electricity and fertilizer production, core sector output nearly doubled in January compared with the previous year, data released by the commerce ministry showed on Tuesday.
Barring crude oil, all sectors recorded growth in January. The core sector industries grew at 7.8% compared with 4% in January 2022. Electricity and coal production registered strong growth of 13.4% and 12% respectively. Core sector growth was 6.6% in September.
Strong growth in coal and electricity is indicative of increasing industrial activity and higher power demand shows high growth in the services sector, economists said.
Fertilizer production surged the highest at 17.9%, compared with negative 2% growth last year.
“Normally, at this time, you don’t require fertilizers as the crops are not sown at this point. It’s more a case of trying to replenish the inventory which has been used up during the last few months," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.
“It’s used for non-traditional crops like horticulture. Main crops are in their phase of harvest. So, there won’t be further demand coming from farmers. Sowing will only start in June and typically, this number should also taper down," he added.
To be sure, the growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors—coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity —slid to 7.9% in the first three quarters (April-January) from 11.6% during the same period in the last fiscal.
Economists said refined petroleum products continued growing, at 4.5% against 3.7% last year, driven by strong exports as well as domestic demand. Petroleum exports have been rising ever since India began importing subsidized oil from Russia in the backdrop of the Ukraine war.
Exports of petroleum products between April to December last year jumped a massive 52.15% to $70.28 billion compared with $46.19 billion during the previous year.
The share of Russian crude in the Indian crude basket in 2021 was only around 2.2%. But as India’s imports of Russian oil climbed to a record 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, this proportion has now ballooned to over 25%.