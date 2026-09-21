Core sector growth eases as coal, oil output contracts

India’s output across eight core infrastructure sectors grew 4.8% year-on-year in August, easing from 5% growth in July, as strong expansion in cement, electricity and iron ore was partly offset by contractions in coal, natural gas, crude oil and fertilizers.
The growth in the Index of Core Industries (ICI), released by the Office of Economic Adviser on Monday, was led by cement, which expanded 12.5%, followed by electricity at 11.6% and iron ore at 5.5%. Steel and refinery products grew 3.4% and 2.6%, respectively.
Coal output contracted 3.8% in August, while natural gas and crude oil production declined 4.9% and 3.6%, respectively. Fertilizer production fell 12.4% during the month.