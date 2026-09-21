Core sector growth eases as coal, oil output contracts

Harsh Kumar
3 min read21 Sep 2026, 07:18 PM IST
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The eight core industries account for 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), making their performance an important indicator of industrial activity.
Summary
India’s core sector growth eased in August as gains in cement, electricity and iron ore were offset by declines in coal, oil, gas and fertilizers.

India’s output across eight core infrastructure sectors grew 4.8% year-on-year in August, easing from 5% growth in July, as strong expansion in cement, electricity and iron ore was partly offset by contractions in coal, natural gas, crude oil and fertilizers.

The growth in the Index of Core Industries (ICI), released by the Office of Economic Adviser on Monday, was led by cement, which expanded 12.5%, followed by electricity at 11.6% and iron ore at 5.5%. Steel and refinery products grew 3.4% and 2.6%, respectively.

Coal output contracted 3.8% in August, while natural gas and crude oil production declined 4.9% and 3.6%, respectively. Fertilizer production fell 12.4% during the month.

The eight core industries account for 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), making their performance an important indicator of industrial activity.

July's growth was revised down to 5% from the provisional estimate of 5.4%. The July core sector index was also revised to 120.8 from 121.2.

Sector performance

Core sector output grew 4.3% during April-August 2026, compared with 2.4% in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity, iron ore and cement were the main contributors to growth during the five-month period, expanding 21.8%, 9.6% and 10.3%, respectively. Steel output increased 4.1%.

Coal output contracted 3.2% during April-August, while natural gas and crude oil production declined 4.4% and 4.1%, respectively. Refinery product output fell 1.4%, and fertilizer production declined 6.7%.

The core sector recorded 3% growth in 2025-26, compared with 4.3% in 2024-25.

Electricity has the largest weight in the current core industries index at 30.932%, followed by refinery products at 22.572% and steel at 17.584%.

Cement accounts for 4.41% of the index, while coal, crude oil, natural gas, fertilizers and iron ore have weights of 5.596%, 7.43%, 3.841%, 2.731% and 4.905%, respectively.

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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