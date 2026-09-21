Core sector growth eases as coal, oil output contracts

NEW DELHI : India’s output across eight core infrastructure sectors grew 4.8% year-on-year in August, easing from 5% growth in July, as strong expansion in cement, electricity and iron ore was partly offset by contractions in coal, natural gas, crude oil and fertilizers.
NEW DELHI : India’s output across eight core infrastructure sectors grew 4.8% year-on-year in August, easing from 5% growth in July, as strong expansion in cement, electricity and iron ore was partly offset by contractions in coal, natural gas, crude oil and fertilizers.
The growth in the Index of Core Industries (ICI), released by the Office of Economic Adviser on Monday, was led by cement, which expanded 12.5%, followed by electricity at 11.6% and iron ore at 5.5%. Steel and refinery products grew 3.4% and 2.6%, respectively.
Coal output contracted 3.8% in August, while natural gas and crude oil production declined 4.9% and 3.6%, respectively. Fertilizer production fell 12.4% during the month.
The growth in the Index of Core Industries (ICI), released by the Office of Economic Adviser on Monday, was led by cement, which expanded 12.5%, followed by electricity at 11.6% and iron ore at 5.5%. Steel and refinery products grew 3.4% and 2.6%, respectively.
Coal output contracted 3.8% in August, while natural gas and crude oil production declined 4.9% and 3.6%, respectively. Fertilizer production fell 12.4% during the month.
The eight core industries account for 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), making their performance an important indicator of industrial activity.
July's growth was revised down to 5% from the provisional estimate of 5.4%. The July core sector index was also revised to 120.8 from 121.2.
Sector performance
Core sector output grew 4.3% during April-August 2026, compared with 2.4% in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Electricity, iron ore and cement were the main contributors to growth during the five-month period, expanding 21.8%, 9.6% and 10.3%, respectively. Steel output increased 4.1%.
Coal output contracted 3.2% during April-August, while natural gas and crude oil production declined 4.4% and 4.1%, respectively. Refinery product output fell 1.4%, and fertilizer production declined 6.7%.
The core sector recorded 3% growth in 2025-26, compared with 4.3% in 2024-25.
Electricity has the largest weight in the current core industries index at 30.932%, followed by refinery products at 22.572% and steel at 17.584%.
Cement accounts for 4.41% of the index, while coal, crude oil, natural gas, fertilizers and iron ore have weights of 5.596%, 7.43%, 3.841%, 2.731% and 4.905%, respectively.