Growth in India’s eight infrastructure sectors eased to 4.4% in September from 11.5% in the preceding month as the low base effect ebbed, data released by the industry department showed.

Production of coal grew 8.1%, cement 10.8%, and steel 3%, while crude oil output contracted 1.7%.

Output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity industries comprise two-fifths of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Fitch Ratings earlier this month slashed its FY22 growth forecast for India to 8.7% from 10% estimated in June anticipating that the severe impact of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic would delay economic recovery in Asia’s third largest economy.

“We further lowered India’s GDP forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2022 (FY22) to 8.7% from 10.0% in June as a result of the severe second virus wave. In our view, however, the impact of the second wave was to delay rather than derail India’s economic recovery. High frequency indicators point to a strong rebound in 2Q FY22, as business activity has again returned to pre-pandemic levels," Fitch said in its Asia Pacific Sovereign Credit Overview.

The World Bank and Moody’s have projected Indian economy to grow at 8.3% and 9.3% respectively while the Reserve Bank of India has pegged GDP growth to 9.5% for FY22.

Separately, data released by the Controller General of Accounts showed government exhausted 35% of it full-year fiscal deficit target in the first six months of the year till September compared to 115% during the same period a year ago.

The rating agency has forecast central government fiscal deficit to be 7.2% of GDP excluding disinvestment receipts. “The government on 28 June 2021 announced a fiscal package worth about 2.7% of GDP. Much of this consists of loan guarantees, with only 0.6% of GDP in higher on budget spending. However, buoyant revenue performance largely offsets the higher spending and should help contain the fiscal deficit," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.