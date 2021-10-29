Core sector growth eases to 4.4% in September

“We further lowered India’s GDP forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2022 (FY22) to 8.7% from 10.0% in June as a result of the severe second virus wave. In our view, however, the impact of the second wave was to delay rather than derail India’s economic recovery. High frequency indicators point to a strong rebound in 2Q FY22, as business activity has again returned to pre-pandemic levels," Fitch said in its Asia Pacific Sovereign Credit Overview.