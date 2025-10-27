Rating agency ICRA Ltd projects growth in the IIP to halve to around 2% in September from 4% in August. “The core sector growth remained volatile in September 2025, dipping to a three-month low of 3%, dampened by a contraction in half its constituents. The continued double-digit expansion in steel prevented an even more tepid performance," said Aditi Nayar, ICRA's chief economist. “Overall, mining and quarrying, and electricity GVA (gross value added) growth is likely to be weak in Q2 FY26," she added.