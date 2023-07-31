The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) jumped by 8.2% during June 2023 which was the highest in five months. The growth in the core sector however declined from 13.1% during June 2022. This is the highest level of growth, the core sector has registered since January 2023 when the key sectors expanded at 9.7%. During Q1, the output by the eight core sector industries declined to 5.8% from 13.9% during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Seven out of the eight sectors which include Steel, Coal, Cement, Refinery Products, Natural Gas, Fertilizers, and Electricity reported an increase in production, while the production of Crude Oil declined by 0.6% during June 2023. The cumulative index of Crude Oil declined by 2% during the April to June quarter over the corresponding period of the previous year, a release from Press Information Bureau said.

Sector-wise growth

The production in the coal sector witnessed an increase of 9.8% and its cumulative index increased by 8.7% during the April-June quarter compared to the same period last fiscal.

Natural Gas production jumped by 3.6% in June 2023 and the cumulative index increased by grew by 0.1% during the quarter ending June 2023.

The production growth in Petroleum Refinery Products is at 4.6% in June 2023 and the cumulative index increased by 1.9% during the April-June quarter.

Fertilizer production grew 3.4% during June 2023 cumulative index increased by 11.3% during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24.

Steel sector production jumped by a whopping 21.9% in June 2023 and the cumulative index increased by 15.9% during the quarter from April to June 2023-24 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The production in the cement sector grew 9.4% in June 2023 and the cumulative index increased by 12.2% during the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24.

The growth in electricity generation during June 2023 was at 3.3% and the cumulative index increased by 1% during the April-June quarter.