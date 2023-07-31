Core sector growth jumps 5-month high to 8.2% in June

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) jumped by 8.2% during June 2023 which was the highest in five months. The growth in the core sector however declined from 13.1% during June 2022. This is the highest level of growth, the core sector has registered since January 2023 when the key sectors expanded at 9.7%. During Q1, the output by the eight core sector industries declined to 5.8% from 13.9% during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

