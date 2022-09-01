The Centre reported a fiscal surplus for the first time in 28 months in July, narrowing the gap between the government’s revenue and expenditure to 20.5% of the budget target in the four months to July, as revenue spending contracted and collections grew. This comes as a relief amid anticipation of a rise in the government’s subsidy burden due to the rupee depreciation and decline in excise and customs duty collections.

However, growth in the eight infrastructure sectors of the economy decelerated sharply to a six-month low in July after two months of double-digit growth, dampening the economic outlook. All sectors barring crude oil and natural gas, posted growth.

Growth in the eight sectors—coal, crude, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, cement, steel, and electricity—slowed to 4.5% in July from 13.2% in June, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry showed on Wednesday. Only coal posted double-digit growth in output. The eight core industries hold 40.27% weight in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Meanwhile, the Centre’s fiscal deficit narrowed to ₹3.4 trillion by the end of July from ₹3.51 trillion till June, and is 6.1% higher than the corresponding period last year, data released by the controller general of accounts on Wednesday showed. The fiscal deficit in April-July is 20.5% of the budget target of ₹16.6 trillion for FY23 against 21.3% reached during the same period last year.

The fiscal surplus for July stood at ₹11,040 crore against a deficit of ₹1.47 trillion in the previous month, which means that the government’s revenues exceeded its spending. The Centre last reported a fiscal surplus in March 2020.

Economists said risks to the fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of GDP for FY23 arise from the revenue loss to the Centre on account of the excise duty cut, lower-than-budgeted transfer of the central bank’s surplus, and the need for additional spending on food, fertilizer, and cooking gas subsidies. However, the windfall tax on crude oil and other export duties, along with the buoyancy in goods and services tax and higher-than-expected nominal GDP, may help the Centre contain the deficit.

Revenue receipts in July rose 45.3% to ₹1.87 trillion from a year ago on the back of robust growth in both tax and non-tax revenues. In the April-July period, revenue receipts stood at ₹7.55 trillion, 13% more than in the year-ago period, and touched 34.3% of the full year’s target. “There are several upside risks to the fiscal deficit target of ₹16.6 trillion (6.4% of GDP) for FY23. However, a large part of this would be absorbed by higher-than-estimated non-excise taxes, savings on account of lower wheat procurement, as well as the windfall tax on domestic crude oil production and export duties on petroleum products… limiting the extent of the overshoot in the Union government’s fiscal deficit in FY23 relative to the budget estimates," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd.

July saw a 2.25% contraction in total expenditure at ₹1.78 trillion from a year earlier, and is about half the level in the previous month.

Capital expenditure, which is used to create infrastructure assets that act as a growth multiplier, rose 62.4% to ₹2.08 trillion in April-July. It is 27.8% of the full year’s estimate. In July, capex spending nearly doubled to ₹33,606 crore.

However, revenue expenditure, which comprises fixed obligations or ongoing operating expenses, such as salaries and pensions, rose only 4.8% to ₹9.1 trillion in April-July period from last year. In July, revenue spending contracted 12.1%.

Finance secretary T.V. Somanathan said last month that the government would not cut capital expenditure to contain fiscal deficit and would rather control revenue expenditure by cutting “avoidable spending" amid concerns of private investment slowdown due to monetary policy tightening.

“The final revenue outcome will be better than the budget proposals due to low revenue buoyancy assumed in the budget and pessimistic nominal GDP growth assumption," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings and Research.

Tax revenue during the first four months of the fiscal at ₹6.6 trillion is 25.8% higher compared to the corresponding period last year on the back of robust growth in income tax and corporation tax.