Core sector growth slows3 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 12:51 AM IST
The Centre’s fiscal deficit narrowed to ₹3.4 tn by July from ₹3.51 tn till June, and is 6.1% higher than the corresponding period last year
The Centre reported a fiscal surplus for the first time in 28 months in July, narrowing the gap between the government’s revenue and expenditure to 20.5% of the budget target in the four months to July, as revenue spending contracted and collections grew. This comes as a relief amid anticipation of a rise in the government’s subsidy burden due to the rupee depreciation and decline in excise and customs duty collections.