Core sector growth slows to 9-month low of 3.3% in August1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 05:58 PM IST
Output in six of the eight core sectors --coal, refinery products, electricity, fertilisers, cement and steel--grew in August
New Delhi: The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew 3.3% in August, the lowest in nine months, as against 12.2% in the year ago period, the commerce ministry said on September 30.