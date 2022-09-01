Core sector growth slows

Revenue receipts in July rose 45.3% to ₹1.87 trillion from a year ago on the back of robust growth in both tax and non-tax revenues. In the April-July period, revenue receipts stood at ₹7.55 trillion, 13% more than in the year-ago period, and touched 34.3% of the full year’s target. “There are several upside risks to the fiscal deficit target of ₹16.6 trillion (6.4% of GDP) for FY23. However, a large part of this would be absorbed by higher-than-estimated non-excise taxes, savings on account of lower wheat procurement, as well as the windfall tax on domestic crude oil production and export duties on petroleum products… limiting the extent of the overshoot in the Union government’s fiscal deficit in FY23 relative to the budget estimates," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd.