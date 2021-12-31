Core sector output expands at slowest pace since March

“The combined index of eight core industries stood at 131.7 in November 2021, which increased by 3.1% (provisional) as compared to the index of November 2020. The production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel and electricity industries increased in November 2021 over the corresponding period of last year," the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said in a statement.

