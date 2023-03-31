Core sector output grows at 6% in February1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 09:15 PM IST
- Core sector or key infrastructure industries, which have a 40.27% weight in the overall index of industrial production (IIP), would have a bearing on industrial production data for the month
Production of eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 6% in February 2023 as against 5.9% in the same month last year on better show by all segments barring crude oil, according to the official data released on Friday.
