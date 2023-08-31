India's infrastructure output declines to 8% in July against 8.2% in June1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 05:15 PM IST
India's infrastructure output expanded 8% year-on-year in July, government data showed on Thursday.
India's infrastructure output expanded 8 per cent year-on-year in July, government data showed on Thursday. The core sector or infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 per cent of industrial output.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message