Thu Aug 31 2023 15:53:14
India's infrastructure output declines to 8% in July against 8.2% in June
India's infrastructure output expanded 8 per cent year-on-year in July, government data showed on Thursday. The core sector or infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 per cent of industrial output.

