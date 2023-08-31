Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / India's infrastructure output declines to 8% in July against 8.2% in June

India's infrastructure output declines to 8% in July against 8.2% in June

1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 05:15 PM IST Livemint

  • India's infrastructure output expanded 8% year-on-year in July, government data showed on Thursday.

The core sector would have an impact on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data as these eight segments account for about 41% of the total factory output. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

India's infrastructure output expanded 8 per cent year-on-year in July, government data showed on Thursday. The core sector or infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 per cent of industrial output.

MORE TO COME…

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 05:15 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.