Home / Economy / Core sector output rises 5.8% in Feb

Core sector output rises 5.8% in Feb

The output of fertilisers and crude oil declined during the reporting month.
1 min read . 06:19 PM IST Livemint

  The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 11% during April-February this fiscal.

Core industries output for the month of February grew 5.8% over last year, according to the data released by ministry of commerce and industry on Thursday.

"The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 137.1 in February 2022. The production of Coal, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Steel, Cement and Electricity industries increased in February 2022 over the corresponding period of last year," the ministry said in a statement.

The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 11% during April-February this fiscal.

According to the data, production of coal rose by 6.6%, natural gas by 12.5%, refinery products by 8.8%, and cement by 5% in February.

Meanwhile, the output of fertilisers and crude oil declined during the reporting month.

