Core sector output up 7.4% in Dec 20221 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 06:39 PM IST
- The core sector growth is also higher as compared to the previous month, November 2022, when it stood at 5.4%
NEW DELHI : India’s eight core infrastructure sectors grew by 7.4% in December 2022, as against a growth of 3.8% recorded in the year-ago period, as per the provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday.
