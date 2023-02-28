Core sector output up 7.8% in January

Core sector output up 7.8% in January1 min read . 05:52 PM IST
Production of coal rose by 13.4%, natural gas by 5.3%, refinery products by 4.5%, fertilisers by 17.9%, cement by 4.6%, steel by 6.2% and electricity by 12% in last month.
Production of coal rose by 13.4%, natural gas by 5.3%, refinery products by 4.5%, fertilisers by 17.9%, cement by 4.6%, steel by 6.2% and electricity by 12% in last month.
New Delhi: Output of eight infrastructure sectors expanded to four-month high of 7.8% in January on better show by coal, fertiliser, steel and electricity segments, according to official data released on Tuesday.
New Delhi: Output of eight infrastructure sectors expanded to four-month high of 7.8% in January on better show by coal, fertiliser, steel and electricity segments, according to official data released on Tuesday.
In January 2022, core sector output had risen 4%.
In January 2022, core sector output had risen 4%.
The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 7.9% in April-January, compared with 11.6% during the same period last fiscal.
According to the data, production of coal rose by 13.4%, natural gas by 5.3%, refinery products by 4.5%, fertilisers by 17.9%, cement by 4.6%, steel by 6.2% and electricity by 12% in last month.
Crude oil output declined 1.1% during the period under review.
“Growth of 13.4% in coal and 12% in electricity is indicative of steady industrial activity during the month. Higher power demand is also associated with high growth in the services sector too," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.
Core sector or key infrastructure industries, which have a 40.27% weight in the overall index of industrial production (IIP), would have a bearing on industrial production data for the month.