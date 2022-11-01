Core sector recovers in Sep after slowing for two months

Core sector recovers in Sep after slowing for two months2 min read . 12:48 AM IST
NEW DELHI :Growth in the eight infrastructure sectors of the economy recovered to a three-month high in September after decelerating in the previous two months, signalling a revival in industrial activity.
All sectors barring crude oil and natural gas, posted growth.
Growth in the eight sectors—coal, crude, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, cement, steel, and electricity—rebounded to 7.9% in September after slowing to a seven-month low of 4.1% in August, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry showed on Monday.
Coal, fertilizer, cement and electricity posted double-digit growth in output during the month.
The eight core industries hold 40.27% weight in the Index of Industrial Production and are critical for the revival of industrial production in India.
Economists expect industrial production growth to improve in the coming months after contracting 0.8% in August.
“With the core sector growth improving in September and a surge in goods and services tax (GST) e-way bills prior to the festive season, we expect the Index of Industrial Production to revert to a modest 4-6% year-on-year rise in that month, from the unexpected contraction in August 2022," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd.
Coal production growth recovered to 12% in September after slowing to 7.7% in August.
Electricity output grew by 11% compared to 1.4% in August.
However, unexpected rain in October could impact economic activities in some sectors, cautioned economists.
“The unexpected spell of rain in October could adversely impact the economic activities of some sectors," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings and Research.
“The power generation witnessed a muted growth of 2.8% till 30 October over the same period last year. The coal sector activities are also expected to record moderation in October," Sinha said.
He added that core sector output continues to be weak compared to the pre-covid level of February 2020.
“The output in September is just 3.1% higher than the pre-covid level…this underscores our view that the industrial recovery underway still has a lot of ground to cover before it can be considered a meaningful recovery," added Sinha.
Crude oil contracted for the fourth straight month, slowing to 2.3% in September from 3.3% in July.
Natural gas output declined for the third straight month in September.
Steel output grew by 6.7% in September compared to 5.2% in the previous month.
Cement and fertilizer output grew in double digits by 12.1% and 11.8%, respectively.
“The fertilizer firms had stepped up production in expectation of the demand for the rabi sowing, which is to end in October," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda (BoB).
“Growth of 11.8%, however, came over virtually flat growth in September 2021," Sabnavis added.
The production of petroleum refinery products, the sector with the highest weightage (28.04%) in the index, saw growth up at 6.6% in September compared to 7% in August.
Cumulatively, the index of eight core industries grew by 9.6% compared to 16.9% in the corresponding period of 2021-22.