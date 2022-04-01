Core sectors in fast lane; fiscal deficit at 83%  of full-year  goal

The Centre also moved a supplementary demand for grants in the Parliament last month to spend an additional ₹1.07 trillion in the current fiscal. It included a ₹15,000 crore outlay for fertilizer subsidy in the wake of rising global fertilizer prices due to the Russia Ukraine war. The fiscal deficit target for FY22 was revised to 6.9% of GDP from 6.8% in the Budget. However, revenue expenditure, comprising fixed obligations or ongoing operating expenses, such as salaries and pensions, rose 10% in the April-February period to ₹26.5 trillion. “On the whole, the fiscal deficit target would not be breached, and there could be an upside of savings, which is lower fiscal deficit, albeit marginal if capex is cut. The shortfall in disinvestment will be made up by higher tax revenue and probably savings on expenditure," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

