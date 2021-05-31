The country's core sector output rose sharply in April on the back of a low-base effect and uptick in production of natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity. The eight-core sector industries grew at 56% in April.

The data also shows that the sequential decline in core sector output stood at 15% in April on account of the second wave of the virus.

The eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had contracted by 37.9% in April 2020.

Data released by the industry department said: "This high growth rate in April 2021 is largely due to low Index base in April 2020 consequent to the low industrial production across all sectors caused by nationwide lockdown imposed to contain spread of Covid-19 last year. The month over month production of eight core industries, as captured by ICI, declined by 15.1% (P) in April 2021 compared to March 2021(P) due to emergence of second wave of infectious COVID-19."

According to the commerce and industry ministry data, production of natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity jumped by 25 per cent, 30.9 per cent, 400 per cent, 548.8 per cent and 38.7 per cent in April, as against (-) 19.9 per cent, (-) 24.2 per cent, (-) 82.8 per cent, (-) 85.2 per cent and (-) 22.9 per cent in April 2020, respectively. Coal, and fertiliser segments too recorded positive growth during the month under review. However, crude oil output dipped by 2.1 per cent in April as against (-) 6.4 per cent in the same month last year. In March this year, the eight sectors had recorded a growth rate of 11.4 per cent.

