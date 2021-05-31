Core sectors' output soars by 56.1% in April due to low-base effect

According to the commerce and industry ministry data, production of natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity jumped by 25 per cent, 30.9 per cent, 400 per cent, 548.8 per cent and 38.7 per cent in April, as against (-) 19.9 per cent, (-) 24.2 per cent, (-) 82.8 per cent, (-) 85.2 per cent and (-) 22.9 per cent in April 2020, respectively. Coal, and fertiliser segments too recorded positive growth during the month under review. However, crude oil output dipped by 2.1 per cent in April as against (-) 6.4 per cent in the same month last year. In March this year, the eight sectors had recorded a growth rate of 11.4 per cent.