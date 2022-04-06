Corporate profiteering to be in focus at GST meet

A key concern of the panel is alleged profiteering by firms. The panel is apprehensive that the benefits of tax cuts might be pocketed by some businesses, while the burden of any increase will have to be borne by consumers. “A study of past tax rate reductions, especially on products like fridges and air-conditioners, is needed before GST rate rationalization proposals are finalized. It is feared that many companies profiteered in the past. A rate change without studying this could pose hardship for consumers," the person said on condition of anonymity. The panel will analyze the pricing behaviour of companies making around 25 products.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}