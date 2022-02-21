NEW DELHI : Correcting Goods and Services Tax (GST) anomalies is required for drawing fresh investments into the textiles and apparel sector which the government is promoting through schemes like production linked incentives, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

Addressing industry leaders at a post-budget interaction in Mumbai, Sitharaman said that the government wanted to correct the inverted duty structure in the textile industry—the anomaly of raw materials getting taxed at a higher rate than the finished products. The GST Council, however, held an emergency meeting in December to put on hold tax rate changes on several items in the textile and apparel industry that was to come into force in January, amid pressure from a section of the industry.

Sitharaman told industry representatives that the original decision to correct the duty structure was taken by the GST Council after deliberations over three meetings but it had to eventually decide to give some more time. The minister said that the voice of the industry varied on this subject, explaining that different sections voiced different views.

“So we had to go to the GST Council, hold an extraordinary meeting and take a call saying that we won’t correct the (duty) inversion although the correction itself is required for the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme. Otherwise, investments are not going to come in certain areas. You will have to wait for it," the minister told industry leaders who pitched for the duty correction.

The duty correction warrants an increase in the tax rate from 5% to 12% on several items. The government is operating a more than ₹10,600 crore scheme to incentivise new investments into the textile and apparel industry to add more jobs and to boost local production.

Both the Central and state governments are now preparing for GST reforms in phases, which would entail pruning tax exemptions, removal of duty inversion including in the textile sector and reducing the number of GST slabs, Mint reported on 14 February.

The minister said that in the union budget for FY23, the government focused on growth, sustained economic recovery and investments in public infrastructure.

“The budget has chosen spending on infrastructure as the more favourable route to ensure greater multiplier effect, which will also result in asset creation which can last for several years," an official statement said quoting Sitharaman. Sitharaman also told businesses that the government has nothing against blockchain technology. The minister also said that banks will have to be a lot more customer-friendly, not in terms of taking adverse risks, but in how they engage with and serve customers.

The Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said at the meeting that balance sheets of both banks and the corporate sector have started looking up. “We want our growth rate to be high enough in the coming years so that we can help the economy. SBI needs to work out some system to push credit into the economy. We request SBI to take leadership and address concerns of micro, small and medium enterprieses and large businesses too," the statement said quoting Bajaj.

