Cost of veg and non-veg thalis down? Crisil report finds 6% YoY decline in May due to drop in vegetable, chicken prices

Cooking vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis at home got less expensive in May 2025, compared to the previous year, according to a report by Crisil, which noted that drops in vegetable and chicken prices impacted both meals.

The cost of preparing a home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian meal dropped by around 6 per cent each year-on-year (YoY), as prices of onions, tomato, potatoes and broiler chicken fell, the analysis title ‘Roti Rice Rate’ found.

On-month basis, non-veg thali was cheaper while veg thali price was stable, it added.

The analysis defined a veg thali as comprising “roti, vegetables (onion, tomato and potato), rice, dal, curd and salad”; and a non-veg thali as having the “same elements, except dal, which is replaced by chicken (broiler)”.

Sharp drop in vegetable prices YoY According to the report, prices of key vegetables in Indian cooking, led to decline in thali costs. It noted that: