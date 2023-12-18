Cost of Living LIVE December 18: Fuel rates stable today

Cost of Living LIVE December 18: The cost of living is the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place – and one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute, healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities has gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, and other commodities.

Wholesale price-based inflation increased by 0.26 percent in November compared to (-) 0.52 percent in October. WPI inflation, which had been negative for the last seven months, rose sharply in November due to higher food prices, according to official data released on December 14.

"The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 0.26 percent (Provisional) for November 2023 (over November 2022). Positive rate of inflation in November 2023 is primarily due to increasing prices of food articles, minerals, machinery & equipment, computer, electronics & optical products, motor vehicles, other transport equipment and other manufacturing, etc.," said an official release.

November saw an increase in food inflation of 8.18 percent, up from 2.53 percent in October. The month-over-month change in the WPI index for November 2023 stood at 0.53 percent as compared to October 2023.