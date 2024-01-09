 Cost of Living Live Jan 09: Petrol and diesel prices steady. Check here | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Cost of Living Live Jan 09: Petrol and diesel prices steady. Check here

2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Livemint

As we enter the second week of the new year, the cost of living continues to be a pressing concern for many. The surge in inflation rates has elevated the global cost of living, impacting the common man's finances. 

Cost of Living Live Jan 09 (Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)Premium
Cost of Living Live Jan 09 (Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)

Cost of Living Live Jan 09: Latest updates on Indian Economy

09 Jan 2024, 11:56:29 AM IST

Cost of Living Live Jan 09: Souled Store partners with Simpl to strengthen its e-commerce platform with 1-Tap Checkout

 

· Aims to offer greater convenience in checkout in partnership with Simpl to millions of its customers, mostly millennials and Gen Z

· The company generates over 90% of its sales through its own e-commerce platform

· It witnessed a 5X growth compared to the average business during the Black Friday sale last November, with winter wear categories being the top demand, followed by oversized t-shirts and denim.

Other partners with whom simpl tied up in 2023 - Swiggy in December, Myntra in November, ixigo in October, McDonald's in June, IRCTC and Zoop in August.

09 Jan 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST

Cost of Living Live Jan 09: Vistara anniversary sale, domestic fares start at ₹1899

Economy Class fares commence at an enticing 1809 for the Guwahati-Dibrugarh route, fostering a seamless journey for travelers with a passion for discovery. Premium Economy welcomes explorers with fares starting at 2309 (Guwahati-Dibrugarh), while those seeking a heightened experience can relish Business Class at 9909 (Ahmedabad-Mumbai). Economy Class invited globetrotters to Delhi-Kathmandu with return all-inclusive fares starting at 9999. For those desiring an elevated travel experience, Premium Economy beckons at 13499 (Delhi-Kathmandu), while Business Class sets the stage for luxury at 29999 (Delhi-Dhaka).

09 Jan 2024, 11:19:00 AM IST

Cost of Living Live Jan 09: Prices of petrol and diesel decline in Gujarat

In Gujarat, the prices of petrol and diesel have experienced a decrease of 56 paise, with petrol seeing a reduction of 30 paise and diesel decreasing by 28 paise. Meanwhile, no change has been observed in the prices of petrol and diesel in any other state or union territory. Conversely, Maharashtra has witnessed an increase of 52 paise in both petrol and diesel prices. Punjab, too, has experienced a rise in petrol prices by 22 paise and diesel prices by 21 paise.

09 Jan 2024, 11:04:20 AM IST

Cost of Living Live Jan 09: Gold prices remained steady

Gold prices remained steady on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6397.0 per gm, and the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.5865.0 per gm.

